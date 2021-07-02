Malaysian lawmakers attend a parliament session in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Malaysia to reconvene parliament following repeated calls by king
- Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said the date will be decided at the next cabinet meeting on Wednesday
- King Sultan Abdullah had asked the speakers of both houses of parliament to propose to Prime Minister Muhyiddin that he call for a special sitting
Topic | Malaysia
