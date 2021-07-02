Residents who fled their homes at an evacuation centre in Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines. Photo: AP
Philippine villagers evacuated after Taal Volcano rumbles but shelters risk becoming coronavirus clusters
- Pre-emptive evacuations that began late on Thursday involved residents in five high-risk villages. More than 14,000 people may have to be moved eventually
- The 311-metre Taal erupted last year, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and sending clouds of ash to Manila
Topic | The Philippines
