Residents who fled their homes at an evacuation centre in Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Philippine villagers evacuated after Taal Volcano rumbles but shelters risk becoming coronavirus clusters

  • Pre-emptive evacuations that began late on Thursday involved residents in five high-risk villages. More than 14,000 people may have to be moved eventually
  • The 311-metre Taal erupted last year, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and sending clouds of ash to Manila

Associated Press
Updated: 6:15pm, 2 Jul, 2021

