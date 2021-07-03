An Indonesia infant is tested for Covid-19 in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters An Indonesia infant is tested for Covid-19 in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Indonesia imposes partial lockdown in Jakarta and Bali; Thailand’s surge tests health care system

  • The new measures announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo will last until July 20 in hope of bringing daily infections below 10,000
  • Health authorities in Thailand reported more than 6,200 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, setting a record for a third straight day

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:10am, 3 Jul, 2021

