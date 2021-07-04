A Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane of the sort involved in the crash is seen in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP A Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane of the sort involved in the crash is seen in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP
A Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane of the sort involved in the crash is seen in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP
Philippine military plane crashes with 92 people on board, at least 17 killed

  • The C-130 transport aircraft was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province when the incident happened at 11:30am local time
  • Some 40 people survived the crash, with 17 bodies recovered from the wreckage so far

Agence France-Presse in Cotabato, the Philippines

