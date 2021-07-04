Eleven have died and 10 are in hospital after drinking the toxic alcohol at a funeral in Kampot province in Cambodia. Photo: Shutterstock Eleven have died and 10 are in hospital after drinking the toxic alcohol at a funeral in Kampot province in Cambodia. Photo: Shutterstock
Eleven have died and 10 are in hospital after drinking the toxic alcohol at a funeral in Kampot province in Cambodia. Photo: Shutterstock
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

At least 11 die in Cambodia after drinking toxic rice wine at a funeral

  • In the past two months, over 30 people have died in three separate incidents across Cambodia from home-brewed rice wine containing methanol
  • Home-made rice wine is popular at wedding parties, village festivals and funerals as a cheap alternative to commercially produced drinks

Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:09pm, 4 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Eleven have died and 10 are in hospital after drinking the toxic alcohol at a funeral in Kampot province in Cambodia. Photo: Shutterstock Eleven have died and 10 are in hospital after drinking the toxic alcohol at a funeral in Kampot province in Cambodia. Photo: Shutterstock
Eleven have died and 10 are in hospital after drinking the toxic alcohol at a funeral in Kampot province in Cambodia. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE