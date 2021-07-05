Myanmar security forces approach anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon in March. Photo: AP
Myanmar forces kill 25, as source reveals raid on Japanese diplomatic staff
- A resident of Depayin, north of Mandalay, said the bodies of 25 anti-junta resistance fighters had been recovered following Friday’s violence
- Meanwhile, a Japanese government source revealed on Sunday that the Yangon homes of diplomatic staff had been raided by security forces in April
Topic | Myanmar
Myanmar security forces approach anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon in March. Photo: AP