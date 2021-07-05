Philippine and Chinese officials attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a China-funded dam project in Rizal province, the Philippines, last month. Some 85 per cent of the total cost is to be paid for with a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China. Photo: Xinhua
China’s promised infrastructure billions yet to arrive in the Philippines, five years on
- Only a fraction of the US$9 billion in soft loans and US$15 billion worth of direct investments Beijing promised Manila in 2016 has been paid out
- Japan’s official development assistance dwarfs China’s aid to the Philippines, with US$8.5 billion in 2019. Beijing also charges higher interest rates on loans
