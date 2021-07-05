Workers extinguish a plastic factory after an explosion in Samut Prakan, on July 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters Workers extinguish a plastic factory after an explosion in Samut Prakan, on July 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
Thailand evacuates 500 people over fears of toxic fumes from factory blast

  • The deadly explosion at a chemical plant near Bangkok blew out windows of surrounding homes and sent debris raining from the air
  • Styrene monomer, a hazardous liquid chemical used in the production of disposable foam plates and other items, can produce poisonous fumes when ignited

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:56pm, 5 Jul, 2021

