Workers extinguish a plastic factory after an explosion in Samut Prakan, on July 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Thailand evacuates 500 people over fears of toxic fumes from factory blast
- The deadly explosion at a chemical plant near Bangkok blew out windows of surrounding homes and sent debris raining from the air
- Styrene monomer, a hazardous liquid chemical used in the production of disposable foam plates and other items, can produce poisonous fumes when ignited
Topic | Thailand
