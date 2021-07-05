Qi Xiao pictured with Hima upon its controversial return to his home in Phnom Penh on July 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Cambodia’s Hun Sen returns Hima the lion to Chinese owner, to dismay of critics
- The defanged and declawed 18-month-old cub had been imported from overseas by a Chinese national who named it Hima
- It was confiscated on June 27 and brought to a wildlife rescue centre after activists said the private residence was ‘inappropriate’ for a wild animal
