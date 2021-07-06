Last five bodies recovered from Philippine military plane crash site

The aircraft earlier had carried two-star General Romeo Brawner Jr, his wife and three children from Manila to southern Cagayan de Oro city, where he became the new military regional commander on Monday.

Brawner was stunned to learn the plane he had just flown on had crashed. “We’re very thankful that we were spared, but extremely sad that so many lost their lives,” Brawner told Associated Press.

President Rodrigo Duterte flew to southern Zamboanga city on Monday night to meet the injured soldiers and attend the wake of those who died, promising help to their families. “As commander-in-chief, I’m most hurt by the loss of lives,” he said.

Those who boarded the C-130 in Cagayan de Oro for the flight to Sulu were army troops, many of them newly trained recruits, to be deployed in the battle against Abu Sayyaf militants in the south.

“They were supposed to join us in our fight against terrorism,” Sulu military commander Major General William Gonzales said. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades.

A video taken by troops showed the aircraft landing in clear weather and then vanishing beyond the airport. Dark grey smoke later billowed from the crash site in a wooded area as the troops yelled “It fell, it fell!” in horror.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and investigators were looking for the C-130’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders. At least one other C-130 was grounded while investigators determine the cause of the crash, military officials said.

Regional military commander Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan said it was unlikely that the aircraft took hostile fire. Military chief of staff General Cirilito Sobejana told reporters on Sunday that “the plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

An air force official told the AP that the Jolo runway is shorter than most others in the country, making it more difficult for pilots to adjust if an aircraft misses the landing spot. The official, who has flown military aircraft to and from Jolo several times, spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly.

01:21 Military plane crash kills 47, injures 49 others in the southern Philippines

Duterte expanded the military presence in Sulu in late 2018, deploying hundreds of additional troops, aircraft and combat equipment after vowing to wipe out the Abu Sayyaf. The small but brutal group has been listed by the US and the Philippines as a terrorist organisation because of ransom kidnappings, bombings and beheadings.

Before Sunday, the Philippine air force’s deadliest disaster was a crash in a rice field north of Manila in 1971 that killed 40 military personnel, military historian Jose Custodio said.

A recently delivered S-701 Blackhawk helicopter crashed more than a week ago near Clark free port, a former US airbase, killing all six personnel on board.

The government has struggled for years to modernise its military, one of Asia’s least equipped, as it deals with decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies and territorial rifts with China and other claimant countries in the South China Sea.