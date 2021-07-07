Thai customs officials display seized heroin at the customs headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Thailand seizes 315 kilograms of heroin worth US$29 million bound for Australia
- The 134 shrink-wrapped packets of heroin had been concealed in a shipment of acrylic paint headed for Australia, said Thailand’s customs head
- The arrest of a suspect led to the identification of the person who hired him, who fled to Laos, said the head of Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board
Topic | Thailand
Thai customs officials display seized heroin at the customs headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Photo: AP