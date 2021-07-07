Soldiers stand guard by military vehicles in Yangon. Myanmar has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the February 1 coup. Photo: Reuters
Singapore says Asean to ‘expedite’ Myanmar plan, as UN warns that civil war looms
- Singapore’s foreign minister acknowledged that implementation of Asean’s five-point consensus on Myanmar had been ‘slow and a little disappointing’
- Meanwhile, the UN rights chief warned of a post-coup ‘human rights catastrophe’ that was driving the troubled country towards possible civil war
Topic | Myanmar
