Soldiers stand guard by military vehicles in Yangon. Myanmar has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the February 1 coup. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore says Asean to ‘expedite’ Myanmar plan, as UN warns that civil war looms

  • Singapore’s foreign minister acknowledged that implementation of Asean’s five-point consensus on Myanmar had been ‘slow and a little disappointing’
  • Meanwhile, the UN rights chief warned of a post-coup ‘human rights catastrophe’ that was driving the troubled country towards possible civil war

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:38am, 7 Jul, 2021

