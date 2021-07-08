A woman receives a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Indonesia, Thailand mull booster shots amid concerns over efficacy of Sinovac vaccine
- Health officials said the plan was aimed at increasing immunity after several medical workers who had been fully vaccinated with the shot became infected
- Experts say the move could reduce public trust in the Chinese product
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
