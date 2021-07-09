Ng Yu Zhi pictured arriving at a court in Singapore in April. Photo: Reuters Ng Yu Zhi pictured arriving at a court in Singapore in April. Photo: Reuters
Ng Yu Zhi pictured arriving at a court in Singapore in April. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore trader Ng Yu Zhi raised alarm bells months before arrest for investment fraud

  • Ng Yu Zhi continued accepting money from wealthy Singaporeans until his arrest in February, enticing them with inflated promises of investment gains
  • His unusually large cash transfers reportedly prompted some banks to file suspicious transaction reports with the city state’s police as far back as 2019

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:22pm, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ng Yu Zhi pictured arriving at a court in Singapore in April. Photo: Reuters Ng Yu Zhi pictured arriving at a court in Singapore in April. Photo: Reuters
Ng Yu Zhi pictured arriving at a court in Singapore in April. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE