Ng Yu Zhi pictured arriving at a court in Singapore in April. Photo: Reuters
Singapore trader Ng Yu Zhi raised alarm bells months before arrest for investment fraud
- Ng Yu Zhi continued accepting money from wealthy Singaporeans until his arrest in February, enticing them with inflated promises of investment gains
- His unusually large cash transfers reportedly prompted some banks to file suspicious transaction reports with the city state’s police as far back as 2019
