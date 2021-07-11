People sleep in a queue for free coronavirus testing at Wat Phra Si Mahathat temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Thailand tightens curbs in virus hotspots as deaths spike
- Thailand has imposed a ban on gatherings of more than five people and non-essential travel, along with an overnight curfew to quell the Covid-19 outbreak
- The move to tighten restrictions follows a surge in infections and hospitalisations, especially in the capital Bangkok
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
