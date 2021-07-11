Police officers stand guard at a hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, where the bodies of militants killed during a raid were taken. Photo: AP
Indonesian raid kills militants with suspected links to Isis and attacks on Christians
- Security forces said two men were killed in a raid on a militant camp in Central Sulawesi province
- The East Indonesia Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several killings of police and Christians, including one victim who was beheaded
Topic | Indonesia
Police officers stand guard at a hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, where the bodies of militants killed during a raid were taken. Photo: AP