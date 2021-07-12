Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Reuters Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines calls claim China influenced 2016 election to favour Duterte ‘nonsense’

  • Former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario made the claim at a forum on Monday, citing a ‘most reliable international entity’
  • He said senior Chinese officials were ‘bragging that they had been able to influence the 2016 Philippine elections so that Duterte would be president’

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Reuters in Manila

Updated: 8:39pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Reuters Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE