Yellow chicken adobo, a dish from the Philippines, with turmeric and charred coconut. Photo: Conde Nast via Getty Images
Filipinos criticise government move to standardise recipe for national dish adobo
- Filipinos said the government should not interfere with how Filipinos cook adobo and other local dishes
- Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the move was aimed at better promoting Filipino food abroad, and not to make the recipe mandatory for people
Topic | The Philippines
Yellow chicken adobo, a dish from the Philippines, with turmeric and charred coconut. Photo: Conde Nast via Getty Images