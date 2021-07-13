A passenger pushes her luggage through the arrival hall of Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia-Singapore travel bubble still possible this year; South Korea bans ‘fast music’ at gyms
- The recent surge in coronavirus cases in Sydney has delayed Australia’s plans for a travel bubble with Singapore, senior diplomat says
- Meanwhile, Japan will make additional donations of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan and other Asian neighbours this week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A passenger pushes her luggage through the arrival hall of Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: EPA