A Temasek logo in Singapore. Ranked among the biggest investors in the world, Temasek’s portfolio gains were powered by a global equities rally and the public listing of some of its holdings. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Temasek reports record portfolio rise to US$282 billion amid pandemic
- Executives told a news conference the gains were powered by a global equities rally and the public listing of some of its holdings
- Unlike many state investors, most of Temasek’s investments are in equities, with unlisted assets making up 45 per cent of its total portfolio
