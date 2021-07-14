The cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines on a so-called cruise to nowhere was forced to return to Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore cruise ship returns after suspected infection; Indonesia records more daily cases than India
- Singapore last November launched ‘round trips’ on luxury liners, which have no port of call and last only a few days
- Indonesia’s daily tally has passed 40,000 for two straight days – including a record 47,899 on Tuesday – up from fewer than 10,000 a month ago
