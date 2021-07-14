US calls on Southeast Asian nations to take action on Myanmar

Blinken asked for the release of all those “unjustly detained” in the country, and the restoration of Myanmar’s democratic transition, Price said.

The secretary of state also emphasised the US rejection of China’s “unlawful maritime claims” in the South China Sea and said Washington “stands with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of [Chinese] coercion”, Price said.

Blinken urged Asean to take “immediate action” on a five-point consensus to appoint a special envoy to Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

The meeting with the 10-member bloc is the first since the Biden administration took office in January, and comes amid concerns among diplomats and others that Washington has not been paying sufficient attention to a region that is crucial to its regional strategy to counter an increasingly powerful China.

Beijing claims vast swathes of the disputed South China Sea via its unilaterally declared “nine-dash line” which intersects with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines – all Asean members.

Trillions of dollars in annual trade flows through the disputed waterway.

In addition to the South China Sea, the Mekong River has become a new front in the US-China rivalry, with Beijing overtaking Washington in both spending and influence over downstream countries that are at the mercy of its control of the river’s waters.

Price said Blinken “pledged continued US support for a free and open Mekong region under the Mekong-US Partnership”.

Malaysian foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he hoped Wednesday’s meeting signalled a “refreshed commitment” to US multilateral cooperation in the region.

“We understand that multilateralism was not a key focus for the previous administration, but the Biden administration’s embrace of multilateral cooperation is a welcome development,” Hishammuddin said, according to a copy of his delivered remarks. “This path is the only way forward to ensure stability, peace, prosperity and security for our region.”