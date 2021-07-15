A nurse at a Singaporean vaccine administers a vaccine to a male patient. Photo: Reuters A nurse at a Singaporean vaccine administers a vaccine to a male patient. Photo: Reuters
A nurse at a Singaporean vaccine administers a vaccine to a male patient. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore arrests 20 linked to karaoke bar cluster; Thailand’s Koh Samui reopens

  • Indonesia is bracing for its Covid-19 outbreak to become even worse after a near vertical increase in new cases
  • Australia reported a slowdown in new Covid-19 cases in Sydney on Thursday, but local media said Melbourne would follow it into lockdown

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:58pm, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse at a Singaporean vaccine administers a vaccine to a male patient. Photo: Reuters A nurse at a Singaporean vaccine administers a vaccine to a male patient. Photo: Reuters
A nurse at a Singaporean vaccine administers a vaccine to a male patient. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE