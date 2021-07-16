A woman and her son pray at the grave of their husband and father at a burial area provided by the government for Covid-19 victims on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Southeast Asia’s deaths skyrocket as Delta variant engulfs region
- The region’s outbreak has eclipsed that of previously hard-hit places, with cases jumping 41 per cent over the past week to more than half a million
- Governments are reimposing growth-sapping movement curbs and have been forced to blow out their fiscal deficits as central banks run short of ammunition
