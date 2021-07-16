A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Manila, Philippines. Photo: AFP A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Manila, Philippines. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines finds first local cases of Delta variant; Australia renews call for probe into pandemic’s origins

  • Sixteen people had been found with the Delta variant, including five who had returned from the UAE, Qatar and Britain
  • Elsewhere, Indonesia reported a record increase of 1,025 deaths from Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 5:35pm, 16 Jul, 2021

