Thai health care workers administer AstraZenica vaccines in Bangkok. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Thailand tightens restrictions after record cases and casualties; Singapore to donate spare vaccines
- Thailand recorded more than 10,000 new cases for the first time despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces
- The vaccine roll-out has been sluggish with some 5 per cent of the population fully vaccinated and 15 per cent only partially
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Thai health care workers administer AstraZenica vaccines in Bangkok. Photo: Bloomberg