A man cycles along the Jubilee Bridge in front of the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, which is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore sees 11-month high in cases; Thailand expands curbs
- Singapore reported 88 new cases on Sunday, driven by clusters linked to karaoke bars and a fishery port
- Elsewhere, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea tightened restrictions and Indonesia said over 500 doctors had died of Covid-19
