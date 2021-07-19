The South Korean navy destroyer, the Munmu The Great, was on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korean military confronts largest cluster on anti-piracy ship; Singapore asks unvaccinated to stay home
- Authorities on Monday said just 50 of the ship’s complement of 301 personnel have tested negative in an outbreak first reported on July 15
- Meanwhile, Australia has cancelled far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins’ visa after she boasted about flouting the country’s quarantine rules
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
