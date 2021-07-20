Students leave the River Valley High School on Monday after a 13-year-old boy was found dead on the campus. Photo: AFP Students leave the River Valley High School on Monday after a 13-year-old boy was found dead on the campus. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore teen charged with murder of 13-year-old schoolmate, remanded for psychiatric assessment

  • The 16-year-old boy, who attended the elite River Valley High School, will return to court next month
  • The cause of death has not been confirmed but police on Monday said they seized an axe as a case exhibit

Topic |   Singapore
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk  and Today Online

Updated: 11:26am, 20 Jul, 2021

