Students leave the River Valley High School on Monday after a 13-year-old boy was found dead on the campus. Photo: AFP
Singapore teen charged with murder of 13-year-old schoolmate, remanded for psychiatric assessment
- The 16-year-old boy, who attended the elite River Valley High School, will return to court next month
- The cause of death has not been confirmed but police on Monday said they seized an axe as a case exhibit
