Workers carry a body bag containing the skeletal remains of a drug war victim after they were exhumed at a cemetery in Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippine charity helps drug war dead families find permanent burial site as cemetery leases expire
- Many of those killed in Duterte’s drug war were put in tombs in Manila’s jam-packed cemeteries, where a five-year lease on a rectangular concrete box costs US$100
- A charity is helping families unable to afford the renewal fee to retrieve the bones of their loved ones and give victims a ‘dignified’ final resting place
Topic | The Philippines
