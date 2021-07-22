Cambodian fishermen pictured on the Mekong river in January 2018, when the hack is said to have happened. Photo: AFP
US accuses Chinese hackers of targeting Cambodia, stealing Mekong River data
- The accusations, which China has said were fabricated and politically motivated, were outlined in a 30-page US court indictment
- It claims Chinese hackers obtained data from Cambodia’s foreign ministry during the China-backed Lancang-Mekong Cooperation summit in 2018
