Asia’s planned travel bubbles burst by Delta variant as some governments cling to ‘zero Covid’ strategy

  • The travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore has never been established while an agreement between Australia and New Zealand has been stop-start
  • The patchy track record underscores how tough it will be for Asia to return to normal, particularly if certain countries are unwilling to tolerate any new cases

Updated: 12:21pm, 23 Jul, 2021

A family check their luggage before boarding a flight from Hong Kong to the UK. Photo: AFP A family check their luggage before boarding a flight from Hong Kong to the UK. Photo: AFP
