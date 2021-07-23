A Malaysian woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Malaysia apologises for ‘human error’ after empty syringe used to deliver coronavirus vaccine
- ‘Even if there’s one single error, that’s one error too much,’ science minister said. ‘So for those cases where there was human negligence, I apologise’
- The country has administered more than 16 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Health Ministry said on Friday
