A Malaysian woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Malaysia apologises for ‘human error’ after empty syringe used to deliver coronavirus vaccine

  • ‘Even if there’s one single error, that’s one error too much,’ science minister said. ‘So for those cases where there was human negligence, I apologise’
  • The country has administered more than 16 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Health Ministry said on Friday

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:45pm, 23 Jul, 2021

