A health care worker takes a nose swab for a coronavirus test in Singapore, which has seen a recent surge in cases. Photo: Reuters
In Singapore, vaccinated people made up three-quarters of recent Covid-19 cases, but few fell ill
- Data showed that of the 1,096 cases in the last month, 44 per cent were fully vaccinated and 30 per cent partially vaccinated – but none were hospitalised
- ‘There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected,’ the health ministry said
