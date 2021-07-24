People dine at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on May 14, 2021. Photo: AFP People dine at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on May 14, 2021. Photo: AFP
People dine at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on May 14, 2021. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore’s on-off rules on dining in leave chefs, restaurateurs vexed

  • The ban on dine-in comes just a month after it had been allowed again, dealing another blow to a sector that’s struggled to navigate changing rules over the past year
  • The health minister says dining in had to be suspended to prevent social gatherings which could ‘turbo charge’ the fishery port cluster which has since spread elsewhere

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:30pm, 24 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People dine at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on May 14, 2021. Photo: AFP People dine at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on May 14, 2021. Photo: AFP
People dine at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on May 14, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE