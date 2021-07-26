Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will face parliament for the first time this year on Monday. Photo: AFP Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will face parliament for the first time this year on Monday. Photo: AFP
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will face parliament for the first time this year on Monday. Photo: AFP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian MPs set to grill Muhyiddin Yassin as parliament sits for first time this year

  • The five-day sitting will see Malaysia’s emergency declaration and bills on fake news and penalties for breaching Covid-19 protocols finally scrutinised
  • PM Muhyiddin Yassin is in a slightly more stable position after his cabinet, which includes Umno MPs, pledged to continue backing him

Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00am, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will face parliament for the first time this year on Monday. Photo: AFP Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will face parliament for the first time this year on Monday. Photo: AFP
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will face parliament for the first time this year on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE