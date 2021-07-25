Filipinos affected by the floods take shelter at a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation centre in Marikina city, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA Filipinos affected by the floods take shelter at a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation centre in Marikina city, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA
Filipinos affected by the floods take shelter at a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation centre in Marikina city, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA
The Philippines
Thousands of Filipinos forced to flee homes as monsoon rains lash the Philippines

  • Floods and landslides amid days of continuous torrential rains since last week have left four dead and some 25,000 displaced
  • Among the casualties were a farmer and a 15-year-old boy who were killed when they were struck by lightning, police said

DPA
DPA in Manila

Updated: 7:40pm, 25 Jul, 2021

