Filipinos affected by the floods take shelter at a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation centre in Marikina city, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA
Thousands of Filipinos forced to flee homes as monsoon rains lash the Philippines
- Floods and landslides amid days of continuous torrential rains since last week have left four dead and some 25,000 displaced
- Among the casualties were a farmer and a 15-year-old boy who were killed when they were struck by lightning, police said
Topic | The Philippines
Filipinos affected by the floods take shelter at a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation centre in Marikina city, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA