Why Singapore’s central bank chief Ravi Menon has been airing views on wealth tax, immigration and climate change

  • Many of the issues he has discussed at a local university think tank have recently been matters of parliamentary debate
  • Menon’s lectures appear to be laying the groundwork for him to become a key thought leader in Singapore, one analyst said

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Jul, 2021

