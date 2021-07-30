Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (centre) greets US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Thursday. Photo: Philippines’ Presidential Photographers Division via AFP
US aims to shore up Philippine ties as doubts linger over troop pact future
- Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin met President Rodrigo Duterte, who said last year he was cancelling the Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries
- The pact has assumed additional importance as the US and its allies contend with China’s assertiveness in the region
