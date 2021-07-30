Since July 1, tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been allowed to move freely in Phuket. Photo: Bloomberg Since July 1, tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been allowed to move freely in Phuket. Photo: Bloomberg
Since July 1, tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been allowed to move freely in Phuket. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Phuket bans travel from other Thai regions to stem surge in cases; Sydney put under strict lockdown

  • Officials said foreign visitors who stay on the island will not be affected
  • Sydney police have been given sweeping new powers to close businesses flouting rules

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 9:41am, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Since July 1, tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been allowed to move freely in Phuket. Photo: Bloomberg Since July 1, tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been allowed to move freely in Phuket. Photo: Bloomberg
Since July 1, tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been allowed to move freely in Phuket. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE