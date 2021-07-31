The oil tanker M/T Courageous docked in an undisclosed location and date. Photo: US Department of Justice / AFP The oil tanker M/T Courageous docked in an undisclosed location and date. Photo: US Department of Justice / AFP
The oil tanker M/T Courageous docked in an undisclosed location and date. Photo: US Department of Justice / AFP
US seizes Singaporean’s tanker used to deliver illegal oil to North Korea

  • A New York federal judge issued a judgment of forfeiture authorising the US to take ownership of the M/T Courageous, which is currently in Cambodia
  • The ship, which has a capacity of 2,734 tonnes, was purchased by Kwek Kee Seng, who remains at large, according to a Justice Department statement

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Washington

Updated: 3:54pm, 31 Jul, 2021

