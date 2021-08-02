Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L), President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung are seen after a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Myanmar urged to approve appointment of Asean special envoy
- Six months after the Myanmar coup, Asean foreign ministers say little progress has been made on implementing its five-point plan
- Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi said the delay ‘does Asean no good’
Topic | Myanmar
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L), President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung are seen after a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta. Photo: AP