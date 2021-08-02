Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L), President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung are seen after a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta. Photo: AP Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L), President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung are seen after a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L), President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung are seen after a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar urged to approve appointment of Asean special envoy

  • Six months after the Myanmar coup, Asean foreign ministers say little progress has been made on implementing its five-point plan
  • Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi said the delay ‘does Asean no good’

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:41pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L), President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung are seen after a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta. Photo: AP Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L), President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung are seen after a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L), President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung are seen after a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE