Crew members of the Bayern wave as the frigate sets sail on an exercise voyage lasting about six months in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Photo: DPA
German warship heads for South China Sea as it deploys on six-month Indo-Pacific mission
- The Bayern will sail to Singapore, South Korea and Australia during the mission to strengthen Germany’s presence in the region
- Crucially, the frigate will pass through the contested South China Sea in December, but is expected to stick to common trade routes
Topic | Germany
