Crew members of the Bayern wave as the frigate sets sail on an exercise voyage lasting about six months in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Photo: DPA Crew members of the Bayern wave as the frigate sets sail on an exercise voyage lasting about six months in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Photo: DPA
German warship heads for South China Sea as it deploys on six-month Indo-Pacific mission

  • The Bayern will sail to Singapore, South Korea and Australia during the mission to strengthen Germany’s presence in the region
  • Crucially, the frigate will pass through the contested South China Sea in December, but is expected to stick to common trade routes

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:03am, 3 Aug, 2021

