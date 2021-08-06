Traffic passes a 1MDB billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July 2015. Photo: Reuters
US repatriates US$452 million of looted 1MDB money to Malaysia
- The stolen funds had been spent on luxury homes, a superyacht, art by Monet and Van Gogh and other ‘extravagant items’, says the US Justice Department
- The money was laundered through major financial institutions worldwide, including in the US, Singapore, Switzerland and Luxembourg
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Traffic passes a 1MDB billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July 2015. Photo: Reuters