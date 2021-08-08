Police tape cordons off the area where a Swiss woman was found dead a day earlier at a secluded spot on the island of Phuket, Thailand, on Friday. Photo: AP Police tape cordons off the area where a Swiss woman was found dead a day earlier at a secluded spot on the island of Phuket, Thailand, on Friday. Photo: AP
Police tape cordons off the area where a Swiss woman was found dead a day earlier at a secluded spot on the island of Phuket, Thailand, on Friday. Photo: AP
Thai police arrest suspect in killing of Swiss woman on island of Phuket

  • The body of the 57-year-old Swiss woman, Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, was found on Thursday at a secluded spot on the island
  • According to an ID published by Thai media, the suspect is 27 and a Thai resident of Phuket

Associated Press
Updated: 1:19am, 8 Aug, 2021

