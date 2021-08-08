People protest against the military coup in Myanmar. More than 900 people are believed to have been killed and thousands arrested in the military’s crackdown on dissent this year. Photo: DPA
Myanmar protesters mark 1988 uprising that brought Aung San Suu Kyi to prominence
- Flash mobs popped up across Yangon and Mandalay to commemorate the pro-democracy movement that the military violently quelled
- The 1988 uprising was arguably the most significant challenge to junta rule at the time
Topic | Myanmar
