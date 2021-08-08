People protest against the military coup in Myanmar. More than 900 people are believed to have been killed and thousands arrested in the military’s crackdown on dissent this year. Photo: DPA People protest against the military coup in Myanmar. More than 900 people are believed to have been killed and thousands arrested in the military’s crackdown on dissent this year. Photo: DPA
People protest against the military coup in Myanmar. More than 900 people are believed to have been killed and thousands arrested in the military’s crackdown on dissent this year. Photo: DPA
Myanmar protesters mark 1988 uprising that brought Aung San Suu Kyi to prominence

  • Flash mobs popped up across Yangon and Mandalay to commemorate the pro-democracy movement that the military violently quelled
  • The 1988 uprising was arguably the most significant challenge to junta rule at the time

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:25pm, 8 Aug, 2021

