Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore must continue to welcome foreign workers and new immigrants, as turning inward is against its interests. Photo: DPA
Singapore to adjust foreign worker policies to address job concerns amid pandemic
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a televised message ahead of National Day that Singapore must manage the quality and numbers of foreigners
- He said the Covid-19 pandemic has ‘strained fault lines’ in society, mentioning incidents of racial and religious intolerance
Topic | Singapore
