Singapore to adjust foreign worker policies to address job concerns amid pandemic

  • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a televised message ahead of National Day that Singapore must manage the quality and numbers of foreigners
  • He said the Covid-19 pandemic has ‘strained fault lines’ in society, mentioning incidents of racial and religious intolerance

Updated: 11:33pm, 8 Aug, 2021

