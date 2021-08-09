A man receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine during a Covid-19 vaccination drive for health care workers at Banda Aceh General Hospital in Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia extends coronavirus curbs in parts of Java and Bali, but eases them where cases drop
- The extension of Covid-19 restrictions comes as infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are surging in some regional areas
- Elsewhere, South Korea said Moderna will deliver half its vaccine shipment in August, while Australian PM Scott Morrison’s approval rate drops
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
