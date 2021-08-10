Hot lava runs down from the crater of Mount Merapi, in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. Photo: AP Hot lava runs down from the crater of Mount Merapi, in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. Photo: AP
Indonesia volcanic eruption churns out clouds of ash and lava for a second day

  • Pyroclastic flows – avalanches of rock, ash and volcanic gas – burst from the mountain’s actively growing lava dome inside the crater
  • Mount Merapi near Yogyakarta is the most volatile of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, and one of the most active worldwide

Associated Press
Updated: 7:44am, 10 Aug, 2021

