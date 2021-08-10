A Singaporean health worker checks the temperature of a resident at a Covid-19 test site in Ang Mo Kio. Photo: Bloomberg A Singaporean health worker checks the temperature of a resident at a Covid-19 test site in Ang Mo Kio. Photo: Bloomberg
A Singaporean health worker checks the temperature of a resident at a Covid-19 test site in Ang Mo Kio. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore hits 70 per cent vaccination threshold as restrictions ease; Sydney faces tougher lockdown rules

  • Singapore has targeted vaccinating 80 per cent of its population by early September to start relaxing some of its toughest restrictions
  • Australian authorities on Tuesday vowed to intensify policing of lockdown rules in Sydney after a record number of new cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:01pm, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Singaporean health worker checks the temperature of a resident at a Covid-19 test site in Ang Mo Kio. Photo: Bloomberg A Singaporean health worker checks the temperature of a resident at a Covid-19 test site in Ang Mo Kio. Photo: Bloomberg
A Singaporean health worker checks the temperature of a resident at a Covid-19 test site in Ang Mo Kio. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE